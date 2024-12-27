COAS fetes troops of Operation UDO KA, charges troops to stay focused

By Stanley Nwanosike

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, has feted troops of Joint Task-Force “Operation UDO KA” to a Christmas luncheon.

Speaking at the luncheon and cultural display held at an operation base in Ivo, Ebonyi State, the COAS charged the troops to stay focused and end all forms of insecurity in the South-East and Cross River State.

The COAS represented by Maj.-Gen. Obinna Ajunwa, Director-General of Army Heritage and Future Centre, said the Army would continue to give priority to the welfare of its personnel and their families throughout the country.

“My thanks and appreciation goes to officers and soldiers in the field of various operations who might not have the opportunity to be with their loved ones this festive period.

“The collective efforts of our troops to protect lives and property are well appreciated by well-meaning Nigerians.

“I, therefore, thank you all and urge you to remain focused, disciplined and loyal to constituted authorities, while ensuring we are fully committed to carry out our constitutional responsibility.

“I urge you (troops) to maintain the spirit of patriotism and continue to give your best to your assigned duties daily,” he said.

The COAS urged the personnel to continue to remain apolitical and loyal to the Nigerian Constitution.

“As we also celebrate this Christmas, let us use the opportunity to remember and pray for the souls of officers and soldiers that have paid the ultimate price while serving our fatherland.

“This included our immediate past Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja which all of us here knows he was one time the General Officer Commanding of this division.

Earlier, the Force Commander of Operation UDO KA, Maj.-Gen. Hassan Dada, said that the special Christmas lunch was meant to commemorate the achievements of the troops.

Dada, who is also the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division, said that the lunch had afforded the troops the opportunity to wine and dine with the COAS, top officers and commanders.

He said the event was part of concerted efforts to boost the morale of the troops, celebrate their achievements and acknowledge the sacrifices put in for the achievements.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank the commanders and soldiers that have been on the field for making the division proud.

“Without the dedication of the troops of the operation, we will not have achieved the much we have done. I sincerely appreciated the commanders for putting in the necessary sacrifice,” he said. (NAN)