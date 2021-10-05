COAS embarks on assessment of exercise in Ebonyi, Anambra

By Chimezie Godfrey

Following the flag-off of three Nigerian Army Field Training Exercises recently in Enugu state, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has commenced an operational assessment of the conduct of units and formations in Ebonyi and Anambra States.

This was made known in a statement signed by the Director Army Public Relations Officer, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu.

He disclosed that General Yahaya’s first port of call was 24 Support Engineer Regiment in Abakaliki, where he listened to operational brief from the Commanding Officer and afterwards, charged the troops to be professional in their conduct during and after the exercise.

He assured them of support to carryout their tasks effectively.

While in Abakaliki, the COAS paid a courtesy visit to the Executive Governor of Ebonyi State, Engineer Dave Nwaeze Umahi. The Governor commended the COAS for his effort in stemming pockets of violence in parts of the Southeast.

The COAS on his part, expressed appreciation to the Governor and other southeast Governors for their efforts in ensuring that peace and security are restored across the southeast.

Similarly, the COAS’ assessment train continued to Anambra State, where Sector 5 troops of 302 Artillery Regiment and 14 Field Engineer Regiment were inspected at Igbariam, East of Anambra State. The Commander, Colonel Abdulkarim Usman gave a highlight of the conduct of Exercise GOLDEN DAWN in his Area of Responsibility.

General Yahaya expressed satisfaction so far, on the conduct of the exercise and commended the synergy among the security agencies.

He urged the troops to focus on the objectives of the Exercise in order to curb violence and other criminal activities across the southeast in particular and the country in general.

He also admonished the troops to respect the rights of members of their host communities and all citizens, adding, that the Nigerian Army has zero tolerance for indiscipline.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...