Sen. Ali Ndume, Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, has expressed regret that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, died at a time when his leadership was most needed on the fight against banditry and terrorism in the country.

Ndume, who expressed his emotions in statement in Abuja on Saturday, described Attahiru’s death as a national tragedy.

The representative of Borno South Senatorial District in the National Assembly (NASS), however noted that the COAS died a worthy hero.

Ndume described Attahiru and members of his team as highly dedicated and patriotic Nigerians.

The senator said the team had already commenced the implementation of strategies that the Nigerian Army needed to tackle external and internal forces that were threatening the nation’s peace.

According to him: “No doubt, this is a difficult loss for the entire Armed Forces at this crucial time when we are confronted by insecurity in all parts of the country.

“I pray that Almighty Allah (SWT) will grant the families and the Armed Forces the strength and fortitude to bear the painful loss, Amen!”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Attahiru and 10 others officers died on Friday in a plane crash in Kaduna. (NAN)

