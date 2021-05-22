The Nigerian Army Depot, Zaria, has postponed the Passing Out Parade (POP) of its 80 Regular Recruit Intakes (RRI) following the death of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru.



Capt. Audu Arigu, Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Nigerian Army Depot, disclosed this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Zaria.



“I shall update you on the necessary actions taken as there is no fixed date yet,’’Arigu said.



The ceremony was originally scheduled for May 22, with the late Army as Chief Reviewing Officer and Special Guest of Honor.



He was also slated to commission a new medical centre for the depot as part of the event.(NAN)

