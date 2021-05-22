COAS death: Army Depot postpones passing out parade

Nigerian Army Depot, , has postponed Passing Parade (POP) of its 80 Regular Recruit Intakes (RRI) death of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru.


Capt. Audu Arigu, Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Nigerian Army Depot, disclosed this when spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in .


“I shall update you necessary actions taken as there is no fixed date yet,’’Arigu said.


The ceremony was originally scheduled for May 22, with the Army as Chief Reviewing Officer and Guest of Honor.


was also slated to a new medical centre for the depot as part of the event.(NAN)

