COAS commissions solar powered boreholes, street lights in Lagos

….Restates commitment to improve civil – military cooperation

By Chimezie Godfrey

In a continued effort to improve Civil-Military Cooperation between the public and the Nigerian Army (NA), the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya on Wednesday commissioned solar and electric powered treated boreholes as well as streetlights in Ojiu Olokun general area of Isale Eko community of Lagos state.

Commissioning the project, the Army Chief disclosed that the notion behind the COAS’ Special Intervention Civil Military Cooperation Project is to give back to communities, whose sons and daughters serve the nation and have through a dint of hardwork and diligence attained the pinnacle of their career as serving Generals of the NA.

He noted that the project was approved at the instance of Maj Gen Kamilu Olayinka Kadiri, the Commander Corps of Engineers, Nigerian Army, who hails from Lagos State.

While giving an insight into the project profile, Maj Gen Kadiri disclosed that the decision to sink boreholes with treatment plants and install Streets Lights in the community was premised on needs assessment and extensive consultation with stakeholders in the community.

The Army Engineers Corps Commander further stated that the project includes 4 water points, spread across the community, with each having two boreholes powered by four 250 watt solar panels and the other powered with electric generators as alternative power source.

He pointed out, that all the water points have reverse osmosis purification plants to treat the water. Gen Kadiri added that there are also thirty eight 200 watts solar powered street lights installed at different locations to illuminate the community.

Aside the Isale Eko project, the COAS also commissioned two newly completed official residences for Regimental Sergeant Majors (RSM) of 81 Division and Corps of Engineers in Dodan and Albati Barracks respectively.

Meanwhile, the COAS today paid a courtesy visit to the Oba of Lagos, His Royal Majesty Oba Rilwan Aremu Akiolu at his Palace in Lagos.

Speaking during the visit, Gen Yahaya informed the Royal father that he was on an operational tour of 81 Division Area of Responsibility to assess the security situation and ongoing operations.

He appreciated the Oba and the people of Lagos for their support to 81 Division of the Nigerian Army, stressing that the cordial civil-military relations in the state has enhanced the Division’s operational engagements in Lagos and adjoining states.

In his response, the monarch lauded the continuous cooperation and peaceful coexistence between residents of Lagos and the Army.

He noted that 81 Division in synergy with other security agencies have efficiently maintained peace and tranquility in Lagos and other adjoining states . The Oba gave his royal blessings to the COAS and wished him a successful tenure in office.

On the COAS’ entourage during the visit were the Chief of Operations (Army) Maj Gen Olufemi Akinjobi, Provost Marshal (Army) Maj Gen Robert Aiyenigba, Chief of Military Intelligence (Army) Maj Gen Ibrahim Salihu and the General Officer Commanding 81 Division Maj Gen Umaru Musa.

The COAS was also accompanied by Maj Gens Olayinka Kadiri and Abiodun Owolabi, who are Corps Commanders Engineers and Signals respectively.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

