COAS commissions new buildings for Army School of Finance

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has commissioned new building structures to enhance training at the Nigerian Army School of Finance and Administration (NASFA) in Apapa, Lagos state.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General, Onyema Nwachukwu on Thursday in Abuja.

He stated,”The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya today Tuesday 15 March 2023 commissioned new building structures to enhance training at the Nigerian Army School of Finance and Administration (NASFA) in Apapa, Lagos state. Commissioning the projects, the COAS observed that the infrastrucural development is in consonance with one of the 4 pillars of his philosophy of Command which is “Readiness”, adding, that a key component of training is conducive environment for learning. This, he emphasized is the catalyst that drives the Nigerian Army (NA) under his leadership to provide infrastructure and other facilities for training institutions across the NA. Gen Yahaya used the occasion to commend officers and soldiers of the NA for their apolitical and professional conduct during the last polls held on 25 February 2023.

“He noted that the high professional standard exhibited by personnel in synergy with sister services and other security agencies provided the needed safe, secure and conducive atmosphere for the conduct of the elections. He charged the troops to sustain the standard to ensure the civil populace exercise their civic responsibilities without fear or anxiety.

“He pledged to continue to provide requisite logistics for formations and units to discharge their constitutional roles.”

Earlier before the commissioning, the Chief of Account and Budget (Army) Maj Gen Adetokunbo Fayemiwo had pointed out, that the Nigerian Army School of Finance and Administration (NASFA) is the training arm of the Nigerian Army Finance Corps

established in 1968 as the Nigerian Army Pay Corps Training School, but was however renamed in 1982 after obtaining accreditation of the National Board for Technical Education to train personnel and award both the National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND).

He disclosed that the institution has so far produced 2,599 ND graduates and 1,943 HND graduates drawn from the three services of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

Gen Fayemiwo noted that the newly commissioned projects include 2 main lecture halls, 4 staff offices, School auditorium, female hostel, Warrant Officers’ and Sergeants’ mess,a Refectory and bakery.

In another development, the COAS also commissioned the renovated, remodeled and refurbished Alafia Oluwa Primary School, as well as a 12,000 Litre capacity Borehole in Ilasamaja, Mushin, also in Lagos.

The projects, which form part of the Chief of Army Staff Civil Military Cooperation intervention projects, aim at giving back to the Nigerian public for their support to the NA.

The Army Chief equally inaugurated a new Radio diagnostics Centre at the 68 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital Yaba. The health facility will expectedly expedite diagnosis of ailments and guide on their treatment.