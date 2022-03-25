COAS commissions additional welfare projects in Lagos

….Restates commitment to tackle infrastructural challenges in barracks

By Chimezie Godfrey

In a sustained effort to shore up troops’ morale and well-being through provision of conducive working and living conditions for personnel of the Nigerian Army (NA) the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya on Thursday commissioned a number of projects in Lagos.

The newly commissioned projects include Transit Accommodation for NA Finance and the Supply and Transport Corps, Students’ Hostel for NA Ordinance School and three newly built official residences for Regimental Sergeant Majors (RSM) of 81 Division, NA Engineers and Signals Corps. New official residences to accommodate the Commander and Deputy Commander NA Command Finance Office at Apapa were also inaugurated.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony of the projects, the COAS stated that the completion of the projects evidently depicts the resolve of the NA to improve the wellbeing of its personnel.

He maintained, that ‘the NA will sustain its stride of intervention projects in the areas of barracks renovation and construction, procurement of new platforms and rehabilitation of hospitals for effective medical care’.

Gen Yahaya also assured that he will continue to upgrade weapon systems and equip NA training institutions in order to effectively actualize his vision to have “a professional NA ready to accomplish assigned missions within a joint environment in defence of Nigeria”.

The Army Chief, who reiterated the commitment of the NA to tackle contemporary and emerging security challenges in the country, charged all personnel to continuously strive to protect the citizenry and critical assets within their respective areas of responsibility.

He added that troops’ must be selfless in the conduct of operations to bring succor to those in despair, as they discharge their constitutional responsibilities to the nation.

The COAS urged the officers and men to justify the resources expended to improve their well-being by remaining committed professionally and ensuring maintenance of infrastructure in their Barracks.

The Army Chief expressed his appreciation to the Commander-in-Chief, President Muhammadu Buhari, for his immense support to the NA, which said, has made the improvement of personnel welfare possible.

He equally commended the General Officer Commanding 81 Division and Corps Commanders, for providing necessary oversight on the projects during construction. He enjoined them to ensure that the facilities are put to good use.

Present at the event, were Principal Staff Officers from Army Headquarters, Corps Commanders, GOC 81 Division and officers and soldiers within Lagos.

