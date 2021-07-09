COAS commiserates with troops involved in traffic accident in N/East

July 9, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Defence, News, Project, Security 0



By Chimezie Godfrey

The Chief of Army Staff () Lt Gen Faruk has commiserated with troops who were in a road traffic accident.

This was made known in a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu.

Gen Nwachukwu disclosed that the incident occurred on Thursday 8 July 2021, at Garin Kuturu, along Maiduguri- Damaturu road, the troops were responding a distress call.

“Sadly, one of the Gun trucks conveying the troops skidded off the road and rammed into a road shoulder, causing the vehicle somersault.

“Nine personnel who sustained varying degrees of injury in the accident have been evacuated and are currently receiving medical attention in a military medical facility. No fatality was recorded in the accident.,” he said.

Gen lauded the troops swift response and urged be more circumspect during operational responses.

Tags: , , , , , , ,