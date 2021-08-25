COAS commends Akeredolu’s support for Nigerian Army, other security agencies

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya, has commended Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, for his support to security agencies, especially the Nigerian Army.

Yahaya stated this while on a courtesy visit to Akeredolu at his office on Wednesday in Akure.

According to the Chief of Army Staff, who was on tour of formations and units under the 2nd Division in Ibadan, the governor should not relent in this regard.

Yahaya said the support was important because the work of securing lives and property of people is a collective one.

“I am going round the formations and units to see things for myself, interact with the men on the ground and check for areas of intervention.

“I was in Ibadan, came here from Benin and right after this, l will proceed to Ilorin. But one cannot come to the state without paying homage on whom it is due and to appreciate your support to the Army and other security agencies as we battle various security issues.

“I am here to appreciate and thank you for all the efforts and the supports and to urge you to continue to support us because security is a collective effort,” he said.

Responding, Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who was represented by his Deputy, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, appreciated the efforts of the men of the Nigerian Army for securing territories and also helping with internal security.

Akeredolu said part of the collaboration had given birth to the formation of the Ondo State Security Outfit codenamed ‘Amotekun’, with personnel who knew the nooks and crannies of the state.

The governor appealed to the Chief of Army Staff to urge his men to be more cooperative with the Amotekun personnel while carrying out their duties.

Akeredolu who reiterated his continuous commitment to the Nigerian Army, said his government would ask for more cooperation so that the state would continue to be peaceful. (NAN)

