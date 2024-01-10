COAS charges troops on loyalty, commitment to duty

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has charged troops of 82 Division, Nigerian Army and Joint Task Force South East Operation UDOKA to remain loyal and committed to their constitutional responsibilities.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nawachukwu, in a statement on Tuesday, said that Lagbaja gave the charge during an operational visit to Enugu and Ebonyi States.

Lagbaja urged the troops to be committed to guaranteeing the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the nation as well as peaceful coexistence of citizens.

He also commended the troops for their resilience and sacrifices and cautioned them against the negative influence of the Social media.

According to him, social media has often times been used to spread false information.

He warned the troops not to allow themselves to be manipulated into making misguided decisions or indulging in illegalities, contrary to extant regulations and core values of the Nigerian army.

The COAS said the service would not tolerate any form of indiscipline from troops while carrying out operations in their respective host communities.

Lagbaja said the Federal Government has been intervening in the areas of troops’ welfare and provision of combat enablers as well as settled the backlog of unpaid Group Life Assurance accumulated since 2011.

He also revealed that the army had commenced the payment of troops’ Accident Insurance.

According to him, troops should reciprocate these interventions by remaining loyal, disciplined and upscaling their operational effectiveness in the fight against security challenges in the country.

The COAS also commended the peoples and Governments of Enugu and Eboyi States for their support and cordial relationship with troops of 82 Division during separate visits to the two governors.

During the visits, the governors acknowledged that peace had returned to their respective states and lauded the troops for their restoration of peace and stability which has provided the enabling environment for socio-economic development in the states.

The COAS later visited the 24 Support Engineer Regiment in Nkwagu Military Cantonment, Ebonyi State, where he also charged the troops to remain steadfast and dedicated to duty.

Highpoint of the COAS’ visit was the unveiling of the remodeled Headquarters 82 Division Complex, inauguration of some renovated and remodelled projects within the cantonment.

They include two blocks of 36 mini flats at the Corporal Below Quarters, the new Dragon Officers’ Mess and a ground breaking ceremony for the construction of Officers’ Transit Accommodation.

The COAS also inaugurated a newly built Squadron Office at 24 Engineer Support Regiment in Nkwagu Military Cantonment.(NAN)

By Sumaila Ogbaje

