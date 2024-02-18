COAS charges troops on diligence, focus

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has charged officers and men of the Nigerian Army to be diligent and focused in every aspect of their duties.

Lagbaja gave the charge in Abuja at the Army Headquarters Departments and Commands West African Social Activities (WASA), held to mark the end of 2023 and usher in 2024.

He said the personnel must effectively contain the security challenges facing the nation and strengthen the people’s confidence in government and its institutions.

Lagbaja said the country was currently passing through one of its most trying times; regarding its economy, security and politics.

He said though the security challenges facing the nation were constantly mutating and defying known solutions, the army and other security agencie, have been working to contain the threats.

According to him, the army remains relentless in catching up with the fast-paced evolution of the threats and will be steps ahead of the criminals.

“The Nigerian Army will continue to ensure that every threat to our security is contained to allow for meaningful development across the nation,” the COAS said.

WASA is an annual cultural event deeply rooted in the Nigerian Army’s history.

It provides personnel, their families and loved ones, a conducive environment to celebrate the end of the training and operation year and beginning of another.

“Considering the fact that 2023 was a busy and tasking one for the personnel and that 2024 has not been any easier in terms of operational commitments, it is only proper that they be provided an opportunity such as this to unwind.

“WASA has sustained unity in diversity across barracks and cantonments as well as foster education and acceptability of cultures,” the COAS said.

The COAS said the event had helped troops to be aware of cultural sensitivities and uniqueness as they plan and execute operations across the geopolitical zones of the country.

He thanked President Bola Tinubu for his unwavering support to the Nigerian Army and assured him of their unalloyed loyalty to the government and the constitution of Nigeria.

Maj.-Gen. Koko Isoni, the Commander, Army Headquarters Garrison, said the army had in addition to the cultural displays, introduced novelty to the tug of war competition.

He said this was by way of inviting some sister security agencies to compete in the maiden edition of Army Headquarters Interagency WASA Tug of war competition.

This, the Commander, Army Headquarters Garrison, said was in the spirit of the COAS’ command philosophy of enhancing interagency cooperation.

Isoni said the army had also introduced the Mega Suya Competition as a platform for personnel to display their culinary skills.

According to him, this is one of the essentials of maintaining a well fed and motivated fighting force.

He said the AHQ Garrison had a very successful 2023, that it had continued to provide operational, administrative and logistics support to AHQ, departments, formations and units.

The commander said the garrison also conducted training activity throughout the year in line with the COAS Training Directives and Nigerian Army Forecast of events.

“It is on this premise that it becomes quite gratifying to thank the almighty God for granting the AHQ Garrison a very successful 2023.

“During the year, the command successfully executed all its activities, including taking part in all Nigerian army activities.

“It is indeed heartwarming to note that during the period under review, AHQ Garrison perform creditably well, coming first position during the entire formation Combat Platoon Obstacle Competition.

It was also the defending champion in the Nigerian Army Small Arms Championship.

“The Garrison also in 2023 made significant strides in terms of welfare in the formation of administration of personnel and rehabilitation of some leaving quarters.

“We, therefore, owe the success of this command and its modest achievements in 2023 to the unflinching support of the COAS in providing us with the tools, funds and requirements necessary for accomplishment of assigned tasks,” he said.

Isoni assured the COAS that the AHQ Garrison was poised to approach its duties with renewed vigour, commitment, professionalism and responsiveness in 2024.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Mega Suya Competition was won by the Nigerian Army Women Corps.

Also, the maiden inter-agency tug of war competition was won by the Nigeria army, while the Nigeria Police came second and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) third.

The event was climaxed with the lighting of the camp fire by the former COAS and other retirees including former Chief of Defence Staff, retired Gen. Abayomi Olonisakin.(NAN)

By Sumaila Ogbaje