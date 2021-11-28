COAS charges troops of 6 Brigade to uphold professionalism

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya has charged officers and soldiers of newly formed 6 Brigade of the Nigerian Army to exhibit professionalism and discipline in the conduct of their operations and other engagements in their area of responsibility.

Gen Yahaya gave the charge during a just concluded visit to the Headquarters 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Jalingo on Sunday as part of his operational and assessment visit to formations and units of the Nigerian Army across the country.

Presented with a security brief on the Brigade’s area of responsibility by the Commander 6 Brigade, Brig Gen Hillary Mabeokwu, the COAS proceeded to address the troops, charging them to demonstrate professionalism and discipline in the discharge of their duties. He pledged to provide requisite logistics for the full take-off of the nascent Brigade.

The COAS later commissioned newly constructed 6 Brigade Garrison office and Quarter Guard, before proceeding to inspect the proposed permanent site of the Brigade. He expressed appreciation to the government and people of Taraba state for providing the Nigerian Army with a parcel of land to build the Brigade.

