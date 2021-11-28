COAS charges troops of 6 Brigade to uphold professionalism

November 28, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, Defence, News, Project 0



By Chimezie Godfrey

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya has charged officers and soldiers of formed 6 Brigade of the Army to exhibit professionalism and discipline in the of operations and other engagements in area of responsibility.

Gen Yahaya gave the charge a concluded visit to the Headquarters 6 Brigade, Army, Jalingo on Sunday as part of operational and assessment visit to formations and units of the Army across the country.

Presented with a security brief on the Brigade’s area of responsibility by the Commander 6 Brigade, Brig Gen Hillary Mabeokwu, the COAS proceeded to address the troops, charging them to demonstrate professionalism and discipline in the discharge of duties. He pledged to provide requisite logistics for the take-off of the nascent Brigade.

The COAS later commissioned constructed 6 Brigade Garrison office and Quarter Guard, before proceeding to inspect the proposed permanent site of the Brigade. He expressed appreciation to the and people of state for providing the Army with a parcel of land to build the Brigade.

Tags: , ,