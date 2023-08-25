COAS charges personnel to be diligent 

By Oladapo Udom

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) , Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has charged personnel to remain diligent and committed to their role in times of peace and conflict.

Lagbaja gave the charge on Thursday during the Closing Ceremony of the 24th Combat Service Support Training Week.

The ceremony had the theme: “Sustainable Logistic Support System for the Nigerian Army Towards Achieving Constitutional Responsibilities Within A Joint Environment”.

The COAS was represented by the Chief of Logistic, Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Erema Akerejola.

The three-day event held from Aug. 21 to Aug. 24 at the Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps Abalti Barracks, Ojuelegba, Lagos.

Lagbaja said that the theme was apt and had brought to life the essential aspects of the effective service delivery by the Combat Service Support Corps.

“I urge you to ensure the meticulous execution of the resolutions reached during this training week.

“I implore each of you to diligently implement the decisions outlined in the communiqué as they pertain to each of the Combat Service Support Corps to the participants,” he said.

The COAS said that the insightful presentations and contributions from the panel of discussions and participants, significantly contributed to achieving the objectives of the training week.

“This is in line with my command philosophy, which is to traansform the Nigerian Army into a well trained, equipped, and highly motivated force towards achieving our constitutional responsibilities within a joint environment.

“The outcome of the breakout session was enriching, while the exhibition stands and displays by both military and civilian exhibitors offered a captivating dimension to the week.

“I assure you all that the Nigerian Army remains committed to its role, both in times of peace and conflict,” Lagbaja said.

The COAS said that in light of the prevailing security challenges the nation was grappling with, it became crucial to understand the significance of personnel’s unwavering commitment to restoring normalcy.

“These activities have underscored the myriad of opportunities within our system and our nation as a whole.

“I emphasise once again the enduring importance of maintaining steadfast loyalty to the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

Lagbaja added that the medical outreach conducted in Mushin community would further strengthen the harmonious relationship between the military and the civil populace.

He extended his gratitude to the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for gracing the official occasion.

“The presence of our serving and retired senior officers, distinguished participants from other agencies has also given us a sense of pride and we are honoured by your participation,” the COAS said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

