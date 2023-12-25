COAS celebrates Christmas with troops in Sokoto

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, on Monday joined troops to celebrate Christmas in Sokoto, saying that the military made sacrifices for the love of the nation and humanity.

Lagbaja urged personnel to remain steadfast on their mandates of ensuring peoples’ safety and safeguarding the territorial integrity of the country.

He said the Nigerian Army recorded successes in their operations and commended gallant troops for their efforts, reassuring that next year more equipment would be provided for increased services.

According to him, success always came as result of hard work along with accompanying challenges, stressing that with support from the executive and legislature more achievements would be ensured.

He urged residents to assist formations with useful information on any suspicious movements as security should be the collective responsibility of all citizens.

Lagbaja said the celebration was aimed at reuniting with troops, including the injured, to rub minds and share joys of the festive period as part of motivational physical strategies to boost troops morales.

“For our warriors in the frontlines and their families back in our rear units, I must say I quite understand what you feel at this season because I have served in many of our theatres of operations and I have been away from my family and loved ones.

“In times like this, I understand the loneliness our military families endure and the homesickness our troops in the frontlines battle,” Lagbaja said.

He added that challenges confronting military operations are surmountable and called for more dedication and selfless services as the leadership are always ready to support them.

In his remark, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 8 Division of Nigerian Army, Sokoto, Maj.-Gen. Godwin Mutkut, thanked the COAS for his inspirational support that would surely motivate personnel.

Mutkut said COAS ensured the rehabilitation and construction of befitting accomodations for every cadre, roads and other structures in the barracks along with logistic supports in the country.

He expressed gratitude for bravery, service and dedication of men that served as an example to many out of uniforms and also thanked governments and people.

”Christmas season is unique in many ways because of what it symbolises, it happened to coincide with my birthday and physical presence of COAS.

“Christmas is about love, hope, giving and sharing, taking cognisance of the fact that the gift of Christ to the world is born out of God’s love for humanity.” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that COAS earlier inaugurated an indoor sporting hall constructed by Nigerian Army in Giginya Barracks and the festivity featured songs, traditional dances and military celebrations. (NAN)

By Habibu Harisu

