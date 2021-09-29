COAS calls for development of broad national civil military cooperation policy

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya has called for the development of a broad national civil-military cooperation policy in the country.

The COAS said among other policy recommendations this will promote robust and effective civil-military relations with key stakeholders.

Lt Gen Yahaya made the call while delivering a lecture to participants of Senior Executive Course 43 of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) Kuru titled, “The Implementation of the Civil Military Cooperation Policy of the Nigerian Army and the Conduct of Non-Kinetic Operations in the North-East: Issues, Challenges and Lessons”.

The COAS noted that Army formations are working very hard to develop robust alliances with local communities and civilian populace to achieve more success in ongoing operations.

He made a case for improved feedback mechanism between the military and the civilian populace.

The COAS also suggested the establishment of National CIMIC Doctrine and Strategy, establishment of Inter-Agency Collaboration Manual in Support of Joint Operations, continuous liaison and budgetary support for CIMIC and Quick Impact Projects (QIPS) among others.

The COAS had a very engaging interactive session with the participants and members of the Directing Staff of the Institute.

