COAS begins one-week operational visit to Borno

March 14, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Defence, News, Project 0



The Chief Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Ibrahim , who on a one-week operational visit Borno, said his visit was enhance the ongoing fight against insurgency in the North East.

, who disclosed this while with newsmen, on Sunday, in Maiduguri, said a lot successes had been recorded with many terrorists eliminated and weapons recovered.

“I am here on an operational visit, I will be here for one week.

“The essence enhance operations, raise morale and motivate the soldiers, ensure achieve better results towards the total annihilation Boko Haram and indeed the insurgency, ” said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the COAS, who had visited troops of Sector 1 and Sector 2 of Operation Lafiya Dole. in Borno and states, also inspected some building projects the headquarters of 7 Division, Maiduguri. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,