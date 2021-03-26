COAS Attahiru gets COVID-19 jab, urges personnel to do same

The of (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, on Friday received the COVID-19 vaccine jab in his office alongside some principal officers of the Nigerian .

This, he said, is in line with Muhammadu Buhari’s of taking theOxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine publicly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the senior officers, who received the jab include the Director of Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Yerima.

After the vaccine, Attahiru reiterated the call for all officers and soldiers of  the Nigerian Army to register and the vaccine accordingly.

Nigeria took delivery of about four million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as of an overall 16 million doses planned to be delivered in batches over the next few months.

The vaccines are being provided by COVAX, an unprecedented global effort to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines. (NAN)

