The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, on Friday received the COVID-19 vaccine jab in his office alongside some principal staff officers of the Nigerian Army.

This, he said, is in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s example of taking theOxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine publicly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the senior officers, who received the jab include the Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima.

After receiving the vaccine, Attahiru reiterated the call for all officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army to register and take the vaccine accordingly.

Nigeria took delivery of about four million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as part of an overall 16 million doses planned to be delivered in batches over the next few months.

The vaccines are being provided by COVAX, an unprecedented global effort to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines. (NAN)

