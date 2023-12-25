COAS assures troops of support to defeat nation’s adversaries

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja has assured troops of the Nigerian Army that the entire nation stands with them in the fight to defeat the nation’s adversaries to restore peace and stability in the country.

Gen Lagbaja gave the assurance, while addressing frontline troops of Joint Task Force North West, Operation Hadarin Daji, during a Christmas Luncheon with the troops in Giginya Barracks, Sokoto.

Commending the troops, Gen Lagbaja lauded their unwavering dedication and sacrifice in confronting security challenges in the country, adding, that they will be empowered with requisite combat enablers and logistics to effectively enhance their operational capacity.

Also speaking at the Christmas Luncheon, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division, Maj Gen Godwin Mutkut appreciated the COAS for the construction and renovation of numerous structures in the Division.

He catalogued the infrastructures provided by the Army Chief to include beffiting living accommodation, 7.5 MVA Transformer to ensure stable electricity supply, tarring of roads in the Barracks, Construction of Obstacle Course in units, establishment of a Battalion at Ilela and other Forward Operating Basis, as well as provision of required platforms to up operational effectiveness.

The COAS later paid a courtesy visit to the Governor of Sokoto state Dr Hammad Aliyu at the Sokoto state Government House, where he divulged that he was in the state to motivate and enhance troops’ resoluteness in the ongoing fight against terrorists and bandits to restore peace and socio economic development in the state and the North West of the country.

Gen Lagbaja expressed gratitude to the State Government for its support to the troops.

Responding, Governor Hammad Aliyu noted, that taking out time by the COAS to have lunch with troops during the Christmas celebration, will go a long extent to increase the morale of troops.

He added, that the luncheon came barely two weeks after the gallant troops rescued over 60 persons from terrorists’ enclave.

He urged the troops to remain steadfast in securing the state and the nation in general.

Highlights of the event were the commissioning of a Multipurpose Hall in Giginya Barracks by the COAS, dishing of food by the COAS to wounded in action soldiers and performance by cultural troupes.

