COAS assures troops of adequate medical needs

By Hamza Suleiman

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has reiterated the Nigerian Army’s commitment to prompt and adequate attention to the medical needs of wounded troops fighting insurgency in the North East.

The COAS gave the assurance on Saturday, at the 2022 combined Eid-el-Kabir Luncheon organized for wounded troops recieving treatment in a medical facility at the Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri.

Yahaya who was represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans, Maj.-Gen. Andrew Omozoje, said he remained passionate towards the provision of the highest standard of medical care to wounded soldiers in the frontline and all Nigerian Army personnel and their families both locally and abroad.

He expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for his support to the Nigerian Army and urged the officers and soldiers to remain loyal, unwavering, patriotic and committed to preserving democracy in Nigeria.

He said that the army would continue to provide the best support to those wounded in action by providing aids such as wheelchairs, prosthetics and special vocational training to hasten their recovery.

“It is therefore a great pleasure to felicitate with all officers, soldiers as well as civilian staff of the Nigerian Army and their families on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir Celebration,” he said.

The COAS lamented that the nation had been faced with myriads of security challenges which had distorted the livelihood of all citizens but noted that the Nigerian Army would continue to employ effective means to tackle the challenges through professional conduct of its officers and men in the field.

He said Eid-el-Kabir Festival was a special occasion which reminded all of the significance of loyalty, obedience and sacrifice.

It also provides a unique opportunity for all to reflect and pray for the grace of the Almighty Allah to defeat all detractors and bring lasting peace to the country.

“It further affords us the opportunity to pray for the victory of all our troops participating in Operations HADIN KAI, HADARIN DAJI, SAHEL SANITY, WHIRL STROKE and other internal security operations across the country.”

The Chief of Army Staff also paid a special tribune to troops who paid the supreme price in defence of the nation, noting that the army under his leadership remained commited towards ensuring the welfare of their families and preserving the memories of their uncommon sacrifices.

Earlier, Maj.-Gen Christopher Musa, Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai, North East Joint Task Force, said no fewer than 61,929, Boko Haram combatants, non-combatants and their families had so far surrendered to the Nigerian army in the North East.

Musa said that they were currently in the custody undergiong deredicalisation before their reintegration into the society.

Also, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao, represented by Chief of Policy and Plans, Air Vice- Marshal Charles Owoh, said the Nigerian Airforce remained committed to providing the Air Component with the necessary equipment and platforms in support of joint operations to ensure peace in the region.

He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for providing the forces with air platforms such as A-29 Super Tucano, helicopters and UAVs that contributed immensely to the achievements recorded so far.(NAN)

