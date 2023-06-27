COAS assures of Nigerian Army’s commitment to restore peace, security across Nigeria

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Chief of Army Staff, (COAS), Maj-Gen Taoreed Lagbaja has assured of the Nigerian Army’s commitment to synergize with other security agencies to restore peace and security across Nigeria.

Gen Lagbaja gave the assurance at press conference Tuesday in Abuja, held as part of the activities marking the Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) 2023.

The theme of the NADCEL 2023 is “Sound Administration as a Panacea for Effective Military Operations”. This year’s celebration is scheduled to hold from 1-6 July 2023 to celebrate Nigerian Army’s achievements.

According to him, the celebration is also aimed at projecting the Army as an instrument of national unity and development as well as highlighting its capabilities.

He assured of the Nigerian Army’s commitment to synergize with sister services and other security agencies in combating the challenge of insecurity bedeviling the country.

He said,”it is pertinent to acknowledge the long-existing partnership you have with the Nigerian Army, which has enhanced its operations in recent times. I, therefore, assure you of the commitment of the Nigerian Army to work assiduously in synergy with sister services and security agencies in discharging its assigned duties professionally, putting the national interest above any personal gains or consideration.

“I urge you to partner with us to restore peace and security across the length and breadth of our beloved nation.”

The COAS revealed that the Nigerian Army has evolved over 160 years, and has gone through different phases of growth and development.

He expressed delight of being privileged to be the Chief of Army Staff at a time when the Nigerian Army is celebrating its 160th year.

