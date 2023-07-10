COAS assures AFCSC of continued infrastructural support

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Major General Taoreed Lagbaja has assured the Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC), Jaji, Nigeria of continued support and intervention in infrastructural development of the College.

General Lagbaja gave the assurance on Monday when he received in audience, the Commandant AFCSC, Air Vice Marshall Hassan Alhaji at the Army Headquarters, Abuja.

The COAS, while congratulating the Commandant on his appointment, appreciated the existing partnership between the college and the Nigerian Army.

He assured that under his command, the NA would remain disposed to supporting the college, especially in the areas of electricity supply and accommodation, among others in order to facilitate the realization of the college’s set objectives.

The Army Chief noted that over the years, the college had lived up to expectations, as it produced well trained officers for the Armed Forces of Nigeria and the NA in particular, stressing, that this has positively impacted on operational engagements of the NA, both at home and abroad.

In supporting the institution, the Army Chief also offered free services of the Nigerian Army Cyberwarfare Command to enhance integrated Information Communication Technology (ICT) status of the college in its training exercises and administration of students.

Earlier, the Commandant AFCSC, Air Vice Marshal Hassan Alhaji, in his remarks lauded the NA for being of tremendous support to the college in past years.

He disclosed that the college has witnessed huge improvement in its curriculum, as it is now being tailored towards specific needs of the services.

He added, that the college is keen at leveraging on ICT to enhance students’ administration, registration, training directives and accommodations in its effort to enhance productivity.

