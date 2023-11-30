COAS assesses troops’ readiness in Makurdi, pledges to provide more infrastructures

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt Gen Taoreed Lagbaja has paid an operational visit to 401 Special Forces Brigade Makurdi, Benue State on Thursday 30 November 2023, as part of his working tour of Nigerian Army (NA) formations and units across the country.

The duty tour enabled the Army Chief to assess the combat readiness of the troops in his ongoing effort to reinvigorate ongoing operations in order to effectively mitigate security challenges experienced across the country.

While addressing the troops, the COAS expressed appreciation for their sacrificial service to the nation and urged them to continue to give their best to maintain peace and stability of the nation. He further charged the troops to remain disciplined and professional while discharging their constitutional responsibilities ties.

During the visit, Gen Lagbaja commissioned a 7.5 kilometre Road project constructed by the Nigerian Army Engineers in the Joe Akahan Military Cantonment to improve the barracks infrastructure. The COAS urged the Barracks community to cherish and maintain the road, as the NA strives to provide more infrastructure and social amenities to bring succour to soldiers and their families.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

