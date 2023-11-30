Thursday, November 30, 2023
HomeAnti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectCOAS assesses troops' readiness in Makurdi, pledges to provide more infrastructures
Anti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectDefenceProjectNewsSecurity

COAS assesses troops’ readiness in Makurdi, pledges to provide more infrastructures

Chimezie Godfrey
By Chimezie Godfrey
0
7

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt Gen Taoreed Lagbaja has paid an operational visit to 401 Special Forces Brigade Makurdi, Benue State on Thursday 30 November 2023, as part of his working tour of Nigerian Army (NA) formations and units across the country.

The duty tour enabled the Army Chief to assess the combat readiness of the troops in his ongoing effort to reinvigorate ongoing operations in order to effectively mitigate security challenges experienced across the country.

While addressing the troops, the COAS expressed appreciation for their sacrificial service to the nation and urged them to continue to give their best to maintain peace and stability of the nation. He further charged the troops to remain disciplined and professional while discharging their constitutional responsibilities ties.

During the visit, Gen Lagbaja commissioned a 7.5 kilometre Road project constructed by the Nigerian Army Engineers in the Joe Akahan Military Cantonment to improve the barracks infrastructure. The COAS urged the Barracks community to cherish and maintain the road, as the NA strives to provide more infrastructure and social amenities to bring succour to soldiers and their families.

Previous article
PDP describes Tinubu’s 2024 Budget as deceitful, hopeless
Chimezie Godfrey
Chimezie Godfrey
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.