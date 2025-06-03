COAS arrives Benue to tackle security challenges

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Olufemi Oloyede has temporarily relocated to Benue to tackle the ongoing security challenges in the state.

By Emmanuel Antswen

The Chief of Army staff, who arrived the Government House, Makurdi at about 1:35pm went straight into a closed door meeting with Gov. Hyacinth Alia and left about 2:45pm.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the COAS did not address the media, traditional rulers, and heads of others security agencies in the state.

However, Gov Alia told the Benue Traditional Council and state security council members the purpose for the visit of the army chief.

Alia said the COAS had brought a message of hope to the people of Benue in the face of the renewed unprovoked attacks and killings perpetrated by armed herders.

He said the Chief of Army staff also condoled with the state government over the killing, and gave assurances of the Federal Government plan to address the situation.

The governor also disclosed that the death toll from Apa and Gwer West local governments had risen to 33 as of this morning.

The governor also held a close door meeting with Tor-Tiv, Prof. James Ayaste, Och’idoma, Dr John Eliagwu, represented by the Ad’Enone, Chief George Edeh, and other chiefs.

Others in the meeting were, commissioner of police, Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, State Director of SSS, among others. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)