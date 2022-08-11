COAS approves construction, renovation of residential buildings for soldiers in Imo

By Victor Nwachukwu

Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. – Gen. Farouk Yahaya, has approved the construction and renovation of no less than five residential blocks for the Army in Imo.

The outgoing General Officer Commanding (GOC), 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, said this in his farewell address to the officers and soldiers of 34 Artillery Brigade, Obinze, Owerri on Thursday.

Lagbaja said that the additional residential buildings would aid the activities of the Army in Imo adding that work would start soon.

He thanked the officers and the soldiers for their “unflinching loyalty and service to the nation” and for making his tenure as the GOC 82 Division, a success.

The GOC also said that criminals in Imo were on the run and should not be allowed to regroup and hold on to any fortress.

He urged the troops to redouble their efforts and continue to work hard to see that criminality was brought to an end in the state.

“The battle against the Indigenous People of Biafra and it’s armed affiliate, the Eastern Security Network and other criminal elements in Imo have been won but the war is not yet over.

”We must redouble our efforts to achieve ultimate victory and sustain the peace that has so far been restored in the state, ” he said.

He commended the performance of the troops of the Brigade which hosted the just concluded Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) 2022 and described the event as ” a huge success “.

He also appreciated the COAS for his commitment to the welfare of troops of the Nigerian Army.

Speaking, the Commander, 34 Artillery Brigade, Brig.-Gen. Sani Sulaiman, thanked the GOC for providing purposeful and pragmatic leadership throughout his tenure .

He thanked the outgoing GOC for his moral support especially during various operations which led to the dislodgement of irredentist elements from their hideouts in Orsumoghu, Lilu and other places.

The Commander promised to sustain the tempo and build on the successes so far recorded while wishing the GOC well in his new assignment as the GOC 1 Division. (NAN)

