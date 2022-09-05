COAS appreciates Ugwuanyi’s support to Army

By Stanley Nwanosike

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has expressed appreciation to Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for his immense support to the Army in the effective discharge of its responsibilities.

The COAS’s appreciation was conveyed by Maj.-Gen. Umar Musa, the new General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, when he paid a courtesy visit to the governor in Enugu on Monday.

The courtesy visit was also to formally introduce the new GOC, who assumed duty barely a week ago.

Musa also said that his predecessor, Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja and the Division’s Garrison Commander, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Ibrahim had briefed him on Ugwuanyi’s immense support to the Army.

The GOC solicited for more support and cooperation of the state government and all residents in making the state peaceful.

“Enugu State is a peaceful state, I am in the state to ensure that it remains peaceful and that the entire South-East states are safe and peaceful.

“It is my mandate to ensure that everywhere is peaceful,” he said.

Responding, Ugwuanyi reiterated his administration’s commitment to the security and welfare of the people in line with its constitutional mandate.

He said: “In Enugu state, we believe that when there is peace there is development.

“This is why this administration is interested in everything concerning the military and other security agencies”.

The governor recognised the contributions of past GOCs and the professionalism being displayed by the Army in the discharge of its duties.

“I am assuring the new GOC of the cooperation and support of the state government, and definitely, we are going to work together in the overall interest of our people,” the governor said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 82 Division’s Areas of Responsibility include the entire South-East states and Cross River. (NAN)

