COAS appointment: No mass retirement in Army–Defence hqts

June 3, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



The Nigerian Defence Headquarters says speculations that  there is mass retirement of some generals in Nigerian following the appointment of Maj.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya as Chief of Staff () is not true.

The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, stated this while briefing newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.

Onyeuko said that retirement of senior officers from the military always voluntary, adding that the military high command yet to authorise retirement of any officer.

“At this point you are all aware of the appointment of the new Chief of Staff, Maj.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya.

“This stirred up lot of rumours in the media about mass retirements in the military.

“I wish to this medium to dispel such unfounded rumours as retirement is only on voluntary basis for senior officers who desire to do so.

“At this point, retirements been authorized by the military high command,” he said.(NAN)

