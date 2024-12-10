COAS advocates adaptive, homegrown strategy in tackling insecurity

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, says the complexity and evolving nature of the security threats confronting Nigeria requires a new approach, that is adaptive, innovative, and homegrown.

Oluyede said this at the Army Hea

dquarters Department of Army Transformation and Innovation seminar on “Adoption of Indigenous Technology in Enhancing the Nigerian Army Operational Efficiency”, on Tuesday in Abuja.

The Army chief who was represented by the Commander, Nigerian Army Cyber Warfare Command, Maj.-Gen. Adeleke Ayannuga, added that the nation had in recent years, faced unprecedented security challenges arising from threats of terrorism, banditry, increasing urban crimes, and separatist agitations.

According to him, lives have been lost, families slaughtered, and communities uprooted with investments and businesses hampered affecting national development.

He lamented that in spite of the immense resources and efforts to combat these threats, elements of insecurity threat still persist, hence the need for a change of strategy.

“The complexity and evolving nature of these threats require a new approach, one that is adaptive, innovative, and homegrown.

“Homegrown technology is not just a tool, it is a declaration of technological independence in the fight against insecurity.

“This seminar is therefore, very apt and timely as it provides platforms for collaboration, knowledge exchange, and forward-thinking dialogue between the Nigerian Army and indigenous technology service providers.

“By embracing these homegrown technological solutions, it will also foster a sense of ownership and pride in our capacity to secure our nation.

“In this wise, the Nigerian Army under my watch is poised to foster partnerships and collaborate with other security agencies, government agencies, reputable private sector, academic institutions, and local communities to combat insecurity and promote national security as well as development,” he said.

Oluyede commended the loyalty and dedication of all army personnel, as well as their relentless contributions towards stemming insecurity across the nation.

He reassured that the army under him would continue to provide the much-needed resources and guidance required for the execution of their tasks.

In his remarks, the Chief of Transformation and Innovation (Army), Maj -Gen. Zakari Abubakar, said the department would continue to engage relevant stakeholders toward the realisation of its goals.

He said the seminar aims to harness the potential of indigenous technological solutions to enhance the Nigerian Army’s operational efficiency.

The Chairman Senate Committee on Army, Abdulaziz Yar’Adua, represented by his Senior legislative Aide, retired Maj.-Gen. Abubakar Adamu, called for consistency and sustainability of home grown solutions.

Yar’adua said that the army could not rely on any foreigner to achieve its purpose given the place of technology in modern warfare

He called on the Nigerian army to expand its scope and bring on board research institutions to build capacity to manage the technologies locally developed.

“You know one of the biggest challenges we have is building capacity and partnership.We must build capacity at all levels from the lower to the higher ranks, because in today’s world, you cannot be left alone when it comes to technology and we must sustain it.

“You cannot start providing a solution and then you abandon it along the line. We must focus on the solutions we want to provide,” he said.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive officer, Nigerian Communications Satellite (NIGCOMSAT), Mrs Nkechi Idehen, reiterated the need for homegrown technology for the military to ensure independence and control of its technology.

Idehen said that grown technology would also help reduce pressure on the nation’s foreign exchange by pricing in Naira instead of dollars.

According to her, nations have always sought for homegrown solutions so they could control the security of the data. (NAN)