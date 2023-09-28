Coalition writes Tinubu, demands SSAP on youth affairs , others

By Bukola Adewumi

A coalition of Nigerian Youth Leaders (CNYL) has written to President Bola Tinubu, demanding the appointment of a Senior Special Assistant to the President (SSAP) on Youth Affairs.

Mr Nehemiah Zaka, the National Coordinator of the CNYL, who spoke on behalf of the coalition, made the call in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Zaka said that a letter of appeal signed by 42 youth organisations made up of youth activists to this effect had already been written to the President.

He said that the coalition also demanded other appointments from among renowned and practicing youth development experts and professionals.

Zaka commended the President for re-establishing a full-fledged Federal Ministry of Youth Development and also appointed young people as cabinet members.

He also commended the president for making history as becoming the first President to uplift the Ministry by appointing a Minister and a Minister of State.

He said by this the President, showcased the importance he placed on youth development.

He said that the appointment of a SSAP on Youth Affairs, and other political appointments from among the coalition would satisfy the yearnings of the youth constituency.

“This would equally bring experience and expertise to bear on decision making processes on youth development matters in the renewed hope of the Tinubu administration.

The coalition further said strategic advocacy had been planned to press home its demands.

He said the coalition believed it is in the best interests of the nation and participatory government promised by the President.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

