Coalition urges politicians to take advantage of Mbah’s proposed all-inclusive govt

By Stanley Nwanosike

The Coalition for Justice, Equity and Good Governance has urged politicians and other stakeholders to take advantage of the proposed all-inclusive government by Enugu State Governor-elect, Dr Peter Mbah.

The Leader of the Coalition, Chief Oscar Ugwuoke, made the call at a news conference in Enugu on Saturday while congratulating the winner of the March 18 Governorship Election in the state.

INEC on Thursday issued Certificates of Return to Mbah and his Deputy, Mr Ifeanyi Ossai.

Ugwuoke noted that there was no need to fan the embers of war or heat up the polity through inciting comments or acting contrary but to accept Mbah’s invitation to an all-inclusive government.

According to him, “we should all come together as brothers and sisters of this great state, the best in the East of the Niger, to develop it as the best and state of envy in the country.

He said, “Our dear Governor-elect has assured that his government will be inclusive of all. So let’s come together around Mbah to lift everybody in Enugu State out of poverty.

“We, therefore, call on all, notwithstanding political and social affiliations, to join hands with the capacity, competence and charisma of Mbah to take our beloved state to a greater height so that our tomorrow will be assured”.

The leader said that the coalition was praying for a smooth transition and hand over of power on May 29.

He said that the group was seizing the opportunity to dismiss the falsehood and misleading information to the general public by some supporters of the opposition party.

“We are indeed justified that while the opposition is waiting for INEC to allow them a seven days window to study the election, INEC has handed over the certificate of return to our dear Governor-elect that has the capacity and competence to lead Enugu State to the promise land,” he added. (NAN)