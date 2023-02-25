Coalition seeks probe of CSOs allegedly demanding EFCC Chairman’s sack

by Hussaina Yakubu

The Coalition of Northwest Anti-corruption Civil Society Organisations has called on the Inspector General of Police to “immediately begin investigation of civil society organisations (CSOs) allegedly seeking the removal of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) chairman, AbdulRasheed Bawa.

The leader of the coalition, Malam Hamza Abidin, made the call while addressing newsmen in Kaduna.

Abidin urged President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency to direct the Attorney-General of the Federation, Security Chiefs and other relevant agencies to swing into action with immediate effect to fish out those behind the campaign.

“We wish to call on President Buhari to disregard and completely ignore the calls for the sack of the EFCC chairman.

“This is not what civil society organistions stand for.

“Bawa has a track record of successes in the fight against graft. We see no reason why someone will call for his removal “he said

The colition urged the EFCC chairman to remain focused in the fight against corrupt practices.

Abidin called on the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) to be rigourous in registering CSOs in Nigeria.

The coalition reiterated its commitment to support the federal government in its fight against corruption in the country. (NAN)