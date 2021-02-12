The Coalition of Societies for the Rights of Older Persons in Nigeria (COSROPIN) on Friday saluted the leadership qualities of President Muhammadu Buhari and Hajiya Sadiya Farouk, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs for approving the National Policy on Ageing.

The President of the coalition, Sen. Eze Ajoku, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja that the policy approval would usher in inter-ministerial cohesion and synergy across all the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and stakeholders to address ageing issues.

“Ageing issues, including poverty eradication, healthy ageing and long-term care, food and nutrition, housing and living environment, social protection, employment, income security and financial inclusion of older persons among others will now get attention,” he said.

The coalition’s president, who expressed joy over the approval, also thanked Alhaji Bashir Alkali, Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr Valentine Ezulu of the Social Development Department, the Resource Person, Dr Yinka Falola-Anoemuah for their tireless efforts in ensuring that the policy was well articulated.

According to him, they followed from our contributions as stakeholders hence making its approval a mere formality. The senator who congratulated the membership of his coalition on their dogged contributions and efforts so far, said the actualisation of the policy is a demonstration of a brighter future.

He said that the policy was a visible relief to older persons and appealed to the National Assembly to give older persons rights and privileges through the legal backing by passing the Older Persons Rights and Privileges Bill into law. Ajoku, however, commended the entire staff of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs for their tireless efforts for making the approval by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) possible.

The coalition’s boss, who restated his gratitude to the presidency, commended World Health Organisation, UN Population Fund (UNFPA), his Coalition and other stakeholders at both national and state levels for their valuable inputs since 2018.

“We in COSROPIN also believe this policy will become a working document for planned the Director-General of Senior Citizens Centre when it takes off for the interest of all older persons across the nation.” (NAN)