Coalition reaffirms commitment to the welfare of the aged

Sen. Eze Ajoku, President, Coalition of Societies for the Rights of Older Persons in Nigeria (COSROPIN), on Saturday reiterated its commitment to uphold the dignity and welfare of older persons.

He restated the commitment during a charity outreach it held for older persons at Mabushi in the Abuja Municipal Area Council.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the outreach was organised to commemorate the UN International Day of Older Persons observed worldwide annually on Oct. 1.

Ajoku affirmed that the coalition would continue to reach out to older persons with hands of fellowship and care for their needs.

“We stand as the voice of older persons. What we are doing is to ensure that there is improvement in the lives of older persons.

“Their welfare, their protection, and most importantly, their dignity must be preserved because they have all laboured for Nigeria and so they should not be abandoned,’’ he said.

The COSROPIN president encouraged older persons not to give up and pledged that the coalition would continue to advance their course.

He called on all Nigerians to join hands in putting smiles on the faces of older persons wherever they were found.

Pastor Victoria Onu, Secretary-General of the coalition, expressed satisfaction at the acts and level of hospitality displayed by the older persons in Mabushi.

Onu noted that the older persons were happy with the visit in spite of their health and economic conditions.

Responding, Mr Danjuma Tela, the Palace Secretary to Alhaji Esu Akuyi, the traditional ruler of Mabushi, thanked COSROPIN for its kind gesture and prayed God to strengthen the coalition.

The coalition donated bags of rice, cartons of noodles and spaghetti among other food items to the Mabushi older persons at the occasion. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...