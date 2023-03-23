Coalition of Tinubu support groups congratulates Gov. Makinde, deputy on re-election

By Chidinma Ewunonu-Aluko

The Southwest for Bola Ahmed Tinubu Coalition Support Group has congratulated Oyo State’s Gov. Seyi Makinde and his deputy, Mr Bayo Lawal on their re-election.

The coalition is made up of the Southern for Tinubu, BAT Democracy, the Yoruba Campaign for BAT and Tinubu Campaign Movement.

It congratulated the duo in a joint press statement issued on Thursday in Ibadan.

The statement was signed by the Chairman, Mr Moronsole Morubo, the Secretary, Mr Gaskin Awolusi, and the Public Relations Officer/Director of Strategy, Mr Emmanuel Adesanya, among others.

“On behalf of the entire groups that make up the Southwest for Bola Ahmed Tinubu Coalition Support Group, we send our hearty congratulations to Gov. Makinde and his deputy, Mr Lawal, on their re-election.

“The good people of Oyo state have spoken once again. Your victory is a victory for all; victory for respect to all and sundry; victory for service and good governance.

“The victory is that of peace and prosperity of the citizens of Oyo State. To us, it is also a victory for justice and equity,’’ the statement read.

The group remarked that the victory was well-deserved considering the giant strides of Makinde’s administration in the first term.

It stressed that the administration positively impacted on almost all the sectors of the state’s economy, including tourism, education and security.

“We, Southwest for Bola Ahmed Tinubu Coalition Support Group supported and fought on your side at that critical time not minding all threats from the opposition.

“We fought hard and God crowned our efforts.

“We wish your second term to be a dream fulfilled to ensure the total and complete delivery of good governance and dividends of democracy,’’ it added. (NAN)