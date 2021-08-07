Coalition of PMB support groups in Sokoto renews loyalty to APC

August 7, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Politics, Project 0



The Coalition of PMB Support Groups and of the defunct CPC legacy party in Sokoto State, has renewed its loyalty to the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership in the state.

The coalition restated their position statement signed by Messrs Almustapha Gobir, Musa Bodinga and Hamza Abubakar, Coordinators of Buhari Youth Organisation (BYO), I Stand with Buhari and PMB Ambassadors, respectively, on Friday in Sokoto.

The statement said that the coalition was fully in support of the leadership of Sen. Wamakko (APC-Sokoto) and the current APC caretaker committee in the state under the Chairmanship of Alhaji Isa Achida.

“The ongoing effort for reconciliation aimed at arriving at consensus in our party executives at all levels in the state a noble idea that aimed at building bridges and uniting the APC .

“No well meaning member should frown at genuine to unite the party. The unity and success of APC should be far and above any personal interest.

“Therefore, the insinuations and deliberate mischief in quarters, trying to persuade our in support of their ill-informed quest, undeserved status and positions in Sokoto APC unfounded and shall not see the light of the day.

“Let them go back to their constituencies, wards and local areas, in particular, to work hard for APC and followership.

“Leadership earned not grabbed in democratic dispensation. The days when absentee landlords took charge of in Sokoto State are gone for good,” the statement read in .

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the coalition comprised the BYO, Good Governance Ambassadors of Nigeria (GOGAN), PMB Ambassadors, I Stand with Buhari Movement, National Committee for Buhari Support Groups (NCBSG) and One 2 tell . (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,