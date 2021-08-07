Coalition of PMB support groups in Sokoto renews loyalty to APC

The Coalition of PMB Support Groups and members of the defunct CPC legacy party in Sokoto State, has renewed its loyalty to the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership in the state.

The coalition restated their position in a statement signed by Messrs Almustapha Gobir, Musa Bodinga and Hamza Abubakar, Coordinators of Buhari Youth Organisation (BYO), I Stand with Buhari and PMB Ambassadors, respectively, on Friday in Sokoto.

The statement said that the coalition was fully in support of the leadership of Sen. Aliyu Wamakko (APC-Sokoto) and the current APC caretaker committee in the state under the Chairmanship of Alhaji Isa Achida.

“The ongoing effort for reconciliation aimed at arriving at consensus in our party executives at all levels in the state is a noble idea that aimed at building bridges and uniting the APC members.

“No well meaning member should frown at genuine attempt to unite the party. The unity and success of APC should be far and above any personal interest.

“Therefore, the insinuations and deliberate mischief in some quarters, trying to persuade our members in support of their ill-informed quest, undeserved status and positions in Sokoto APC is unfounded and shall not see the light of the day.

“Let them go back to their constituencies, wards and local government areas, in particular, to work hard for APC and build followership.

“Leadership is earned not grabbed in democratic dispensation. The days when absentee landlords took charge of politics in Sokoto State are gone for good,” the statement read in part.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the coalition comprised the BYO, Good Governance Ambassadors of Nigeria (GOGAN), PMB Ambassadors, I Stand with Buhari Movement, National Committee for Buhari Support Groups (NCBSG) and One 2 tell Ten. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...