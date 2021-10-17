Coalition of  Oyo APC groups demands release of congress results

A coalition of three notable groups within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State have called on the National Secretariat of the party to release results of the ward and local governments Congresses in the state.

This is contained in a statement jointly signed by the groups- Unity Forum, Ajimobi Legacy Forum (ALF) and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Ibadan.

The statement was jointly signed by Sen. Ayoade Adeseun; Sen. Adesoji Akanbi; Chief Kunle Sanda; Chief Adebayo Adelabu; Alhaji Adebayo Shittu; Alhaji Sarafa Alli and Mr Bimbo Adepoju.

They called on the National Secretariat of the party to ease the tension among members in the state by releasing the authentic results of the congresses.

The leaders urged members of the party to remain calm over the postponement of the state congress.

They expressed their supports for the decision of the party to elect its state officers through consensus and zoning of the offices.

“We are respectfully calling on the National Secretariat of the party to release the authentic results of the ward and local government congresses.

“The outcome of the congresses have been subject of allegations and counter-allegations, and it was high time we lay the matter to rest,” they said.

According to them, the party stakeholders had, at a meeting in Lafia Hotel, resolved that ward officers would be elected through consensus.

They said that consensus was achieved in most local governments and the result were yet to be made public.

According to them, the consensus approach was also adopted for the local government congress the result of which has yet to be released.

“This has created a lot of speculations within the party. The postponement of the state congress has further created further worries in the party.

“The preference of the party leadership under Gov. Mai Bala Buni for a consensus approach to elect officers has encouraged the tendencies in the party in Oyo State to come together.

“So far, three of the four tendencies are working together to restore the party to its old glory in the state,” the leaders said in the statement.

They called on the party leadership to encourage the process by releasing the authentic result of the congresses, which were successfully executed through the consensus approach.

“We call on the leadership of the party to encourage this process by releasing the authentic results of the congresses, which were successfully executed through the consensus approach,” they said.

NAN reports that among other members of the group were Sen. Olufemi Lanlehin; Gunju Ojo; Alhaji Waheed Olajide; Mr Michael Lana; Gbenga Olayemi and Yekini Popoola.

Others were Dr Ismail Adewusi; Alhaji Fatai Ibikunle; Prof. Adeolu Akande; Mr Zach Adedeji; Ayodeji Abass-Aleshinloye; Alhaji Isiaka Alimi, and Chief Goke Oyetunji.(NAN)

