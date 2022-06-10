Coalition of female technocrats congratulates Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress Professional Women Network has congratulated Sen. Bola Tinubu on his emergence as APC presidential flag bearer for the 2023 polls.

The network is an arm of the Coalition of Professional Women in Politics (COPWIP), an NGO promoting the participation of female professionals in politics and demanding good governance.

Dr Atinuke Owolabi, the National Coordinator of both groups in a statement on Friday, said Tinubu’s victory would advance democracy in the country.

Owolabi, a multi award winning engineer, said that Tinubu’s hard work and consistency gave him victory in the primary.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tinubu, a national leader of the ruling APC, defeated 13 other aspirants to clinch the presidential ticket, polling 1,271 votes.

“The moment he declared his intention to run, all the members of my coalition threw their hats in the ring to support him.

“Today, we are vindicated and Nigerians are ready for a leadership that is proactive, informed and ready to take our country back, to enable it to earn a well deserved place in the comity of nations.

“His candidacy has come to brighten the hope for more development and economic prosperity with the much needed financial re-engineering and security, “ she said.

According to Owolabi, Tinubu is a father figure with a “large and magnanimous heart“ ready to unify Nigerians, irrespective of religion or tribe. (NAN)

