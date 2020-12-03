Coalition mobilises citizens to monitor implementation of N7bn UBE projects in Kaduna

The Civil Society Action Coalition on Education for All (CSACEFA) says it is mobilising community members to monitor the implementation of the 2017, 2018 and 2019 Universal Basic Education (UBE) intervention projects in Kaduna State. The Acting Policy Adviser of CSACEFA, Mr Adamu Nathaniel, said at a town hall meeting on Thursday in Kaduna that the coalition will strengthen synergy among relevant education stakeholders in the implementation of the projects. The State Universal Basic Education Board has recently conducted the financial bid opening of the projects, which would be awarded at the cost of over N7 billion. Nathaniel said that the organisation is currently building the needed synergy among community members, duty bearers and government officials under the Macarthur Foundation Top-Up Project.

He said that the project is being implemented in Lere, Jaba and Kaduna North Local Government Areas of the state to strengthen community participation in the delivery of UBE projects. He said that the Top-Up project is the continuation of the Macarthur Foundation-supported One Nigeria Education Project, which focuses on increasing community voices to demand for education accountability. “During the project implementation, a series of activities was conducted, ranging from advocacy, campaigns, monitoring of UBE projects, capacity building for civil society and community members. “Towards the end of the three-year project, a comprehensive school needs assessment will be conducted in Jaba, Lere and Kaduna North LGAs. “The Top-Up is, therefore, an extension of the project for another nine months for the coalition to continue engaging education stakeholders and community members.

“This extension will focus on increasing community voices to demand for education accountability towards reducing retail corruption and holding contractors and other duty bearers to account,” he said. Nathaniel explained that the town hall meeting was organised to provide a platform for communities’ duty bearers, government officials and other stallholders to discuss issues around the UBE project. He said the town hall meeting would enable the stakeholders to find a common ground for building synergy on community development, accountability, proper project implementation and respond to community demands. “We will also share ideas and find mutual understanding for ensuring accountability and transparency in the implementation of community education projects,” he said.

The Programme Assistant, CSACEFA, Abuja, Ms Joy Anthony, while presenting the overview of the top-up project, said that community members must take ownership of education projects sited in their communities. Anthony said that 39 schools – 11 in Jaba, 17 in Lere and 11 in Kaduna North LGAs – would benefit from the 2017, 2018 and 2019 UBE intervention projects. Earlier, Mr Jacob Jatau, Education Secretary, Jaba Local Government Education Authority, thanked CSACEFA for supporting the state to improve the quality of education delivery at the basic level. Similarly, Aminu Ibrahim of the Social Mobilisation Directorate, Kaduna SUBEB, commended the coalition for the support, describing it as “critical” to ensuring community participation in the implementation of education projects. (NAN)