Coalition lauds Senate over Natasha’s suspension

By Perpetua Onuegbu

The Network of Civil Society Organisations in Nigeria has commended the Senate over the suspension of Sen. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan for allegedly contravening the upper chamber’s established rules.

National Coordinator of the coalition, Mr Victor Kalu, gave the commendation in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja.

Kalu lauded the senate for its efforts to bring sanity and decorum back to its activities.

He said that the unanimous decision of the senators across party lines, based on the recommendations of the Ethics and Privileges Committee, was even more commendable.

“It is noteworthy to observe that the suspension enjoyed total bi-partisan approval, even from members of her own state as well as her political party.

“We, therefore, wish to commend the senate for its firm and decisive action, as this will serve as a deterrent to others, while protecting the integrity and sanctity of the senate.

“We must not, as Nigerians, allow personal or any other group interest to take precedence over national interest,” he said.

Kalu appealed to Akpoti-Uduaghan to explore existing the internal resolution mechanisms to get back into the senate so that her senatorial district would not be deprived of fair representation in the upper chamber.

He also appealed to the leadership and the entire members of the senate to consider her plea any time she decided to make it, as ‘two wrongs cannot make a right’.

This, the coordinator said, should be done in the larger interest of Nigerians and for the continued implementation of programmes and policies of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

He also urged Nigerians to rally round the senate and the National Assembly generally for the common good of all.(NAN)