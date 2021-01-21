Coalition lauds President Buhari over Marwa’s appointment as NDLEA Chairman

The Coalition Against Corruption and Bad Governance (CACOBAG), a non-governmental organisation, has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari’s choice of retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa as Chairman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Its Chairman, Toyin Raheem, in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos, described Marwa as “a competent and incorruptible retired military officer who had never been indicted by any Nigeria’s anti-graft agencies”.

According to him, Marwa is one of the few military officers that held political appointments and left without blemish, he is held in high esteem by Nigerians.

The CACOBAG chairman said that Marwa would bring his experiences to bare in the fight against illicit drugs and substance abuse in the country.

Raheem said Marwa has the capacity to unmask and deal decisively with drug barons and their conspirators wherever they might be hiding.

“Every patriotic Nigerian knows that the time is up for illicit drug traffickers and syndicates, his competence is not in doubt,” he said.

Raheem urged Nigerians to discountenance the disparaging statements being peddled in some quarters against Marwa, describing such as “calculated attempts to assassinate his character and diminish his goodwill”.

He said, “Marwa is a decent, patriotic, energetic, and detribalized Nigerian.

“He believes in selfless service to humanity. No agency of the government or court in Nigeria and overseas has indicted him of corruption.”

The chairman restated the coalition’s commitment to the fight against corruption and bad governance.

“We will never compromise our commitment to fight corruption in the interest of the people,” he said.

President Buhari had on Jan. 15 appointed Marwa as the Chairman of NDLEA following the expiration of the tenure of the agency’s former chairman, retired Col. Muhammad Abdallah. (NAN)