Coalition lauds Namadi for deepening citizens’ engagement  in governance

By Muhammad Nasir Bashir

A coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and Community Based Organisations (CBOs) have hailed Gov. Umar Namadi’s commitment to fostering transparency, accountability, and engaging the citizens in governance.

The CSPs and CBOs under the Partinership for Inclusion of Local Governance (PILGOB) gave the commendation in a statement in issued in Dutse by the coalition Administrative Secretary, Mr Ibrahim Ilallah.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Namadi launched an initiative: ”Gwamnati Da Jama’a”, (the Government and Citizens), in Auyo Local Government Area of the state.

Ilallah noted that the initiative reflects the government’s effort to give the citizens of the state the opportunity to express their views on governance.

“We commend Gov. Namadi, for engaging the citizens, which is a good example of good governance.

“Jigawa has also domisticated the Open Governance Partnership (OGP), where citizens participate in all aspects through budget inputs and projects monitoring,” the coalition said.

The coalition urged the government to give citizens more time to express their views.

This, the official said, the programme will provide a unique platform for elected officials and government representatives to share progress updates, highlight key achievements, and listen to the concerns of citizens firsthand.

NAN reports that the programme will be implemented across the 27 local government areas of Jigawa , with three LGAs scheduled for engagement every month.

The initiative is set to conclude by October. (NAN)