Coalition lauds measures taken by Tinubu to cushion economic hardship

A coalition known as Katsina Groups for National Unity and Integration has lauded the efforts being made by President Bola Tinubu in tackling the economic challenges facing Nigeria.

This coalition, gave the commendation in a communique issued in Katsina and jointly signed by Coordinator of the group, Hamza Umar-Saulawa, and his Secretary, Bishir Dauda Sabuwar Unguwa Katsina,as well as Director Contact and Mobilisation, Rilwanu Mukhtar MD.

The colation said: as patriotic Nigerian citizens, we are feeling the heat of the time, including, high cost of living and spate of insecurity.

”We commend the federal government for making efforts to address the challenges through short, medium and long term measures, including disbursement of the wage award of the sum of N35,000 to each Federal Government worker.

“The recent Inauguration of the committee on National Minimum Wage.

“The formation of the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (CNG) and establishment of Seven CNG Conversion Centres across the geo political zones of the country as a starting point.

“Cutting Frivolous government expenditures,such as reducing estacodes and number of entourage for government officials.

“Release of 42,000 metric tonnes of grains among others,” the coalition highlighted.

The groups also acknowledge the war against corruption under Tinubu, with particular reference to suspension of a minister, investigation of Godwin Emiefele, the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), as well as other officials of the present and past administrations.

According to the coalition, worthy of mention is the engagement with various stakeholders, including meetings with the state governors of which the main agenda was how to tame the rising cost of living and spate of insecurity.

The coaliton urged the organised labour to suspend its planned nationwide protests over the current economic hardship in the country, describing the exercise as needless.

“Our viewpoint is that the NLC has not exhausted all the available options for dialogue before calling on street protests. So far, the federal government has not shown any disdain to NLC.

“The fact that some steps were taken towards meeting their demands, shows a high measure of semblance of commitment on the part of the federal government. Hence, we feel that the new administration deserves to enjoy the benefit of doubt.”

According to them, no government can meet the demands of the NLC in 14 days, hence they should shelve their planned nationwide protests to continue to dialogue with the government until their demands are met.

“Using our recent experience during the #ENDSARS protest, and other street protests that happened, such demonstrations and strikes do us more harm than good.

“Thus, at this critical point in time, let the organised labour avoid doing anything that may undermine the existing fragile peace.

“While advocating dialogue, we condemn in strongest terms those groups and individuals, who are making political capital out of the suffering of Nigerians.

“We are calling on the governments at sub-national levels to augment the efforts of the federal government by rolling out different measures to cushion the hardship among the masses,” the coalition advised.

According to them, there are three tiers of government, each one should work assiduously like the federal government, until the situation becomes better.

The groups urged all political office holders, including federal and state lawmakers to come up with intervention in their own wards or constituency towards alleviating the suffering of their people.

“Furthermore, the private sector and the philanthropists should also follow suit,” the coalition also advised.

NAN reports that the NLC and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria issued a 14-day nationwide strike notice to the Federal Government over the alleged failure of government to implement the agreements reached on Oct. 2, 2023, following the removal of the subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit known as petrol.

The Oct. 2 agreement was “focused on addressing the massive suffering and the general harsh socioeconomic consequences of the ill-conceived and ill-executed IMF/World Bank-induced hike in the price of PMS and the devaluation of the naira.

These dual policies have had, as we predicted, dire economic consequences for the masses and workers of Nigeria,” the statement by the unions said.

“Constrained by this development and recognising the urgency of the situation and the imperative of ensuring the protection and defence of the rights and dignity of Nigerian workers and citizens, the NLC and TUC hereby issue a stern ultimatum to the Federal Government to honour their part of the understanding within 14 days from tomorrow, Feb. 9.”

The Federal Government had among other things promised the implementation of a N35,000 wage award for civil servants. (NAN)

By Abbas Bamalli