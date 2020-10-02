Coalition laments release of inadequate funds for Bauchi Health sector capital projects

Share the news













The Bauchi State Accountability Mechanism for Maternal,Neonatal and Child Health(BaSAM-MNCH) has expressed dismay over the release of only 8.60 percent of health capital expenditure in the state budget from January to June 2020.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that BaSAM-MNCH is a coalition of Civil Society Organizations, Government officials and Media in Bauchi state.

Speaking during a review meeting,Secretary of the coalition,Mr Abu John, said that the releases were low compared to the estimated population expected to access healthcare services in the state.

He said that the state had no fewer than 1,000 Primary Healthcare facilities and 21 Secondary facilities tasked with the responsibility of addressing the health needs of the people.

John said that the coalition was more concerned with the capital component of the health budget because it had a direct bearing on the common man.

He said the meeting reviewed releases of budgetary allocation to Ministry of Health,Health Management Board and Bauchi state Primary Healthcare Development Agency.

Others are Bauchi State Agency for the Control Tuberculosis, Leprosy and Malaria(BACATMA) and Bauchi State Contributory Health Management Agency and Bauchi State Health Trust Fund.

The coalition however commended the state government for payment of the counterpart fund to access the Federal Government Consolidated Revenue Fund of the National Health Act.

In his remarks, the Director, Planning,Research and Statistics,Bauchi State Ministry of Health,Mr Aliyu Garba, said all matters arising from the meeting would be communicated to the appropriate authorities.(NAN)

Related