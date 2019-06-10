Coalition for Change’s withdrawal of petition against Buhari excites Presidency

#TrackNigeria: The Presidency on Monday in Abuja expressed delight at the withdrawal of one of four petitions challenging the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in the February 2019 election.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, in a statement, commended the Coalition for Change (C4C), following the withdrawal of its petition against the February 2019 Buhari’s electoral victory.

The Coalition had through its lawyer, at the resumed hearing before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on Monday, announced the withdrawal of the petition.

The presidential aide said: ”This is a sign of true patriotism. By accepting defeat with grace, the C4C has chosen to prioritise the stability of our country and the voice of the people.

”Victory and defeat are part of elections. For some in the opposition, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is good, when they win. Where they lose, INEC is unreliable.

”The challenges facing our nation are huge and we need all hands on deck.

”The people of Nigeria have chosen President Buhari to lead them, and all stakeholders should deploy their energy towards supporting his efforts.”(NAN)

