Coalition expresses concern over process of attaining leadership

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has expressed worry over process of attaining leadership in northern Nigeria, while calling for screening of potential leaders.

Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, the spokesperson for CNG said this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday.

Suleiman said that the North in the present day Nigeria seems to be led by some people not well groomed to lead, adding that, the people need leaders with real commitment to reduce the region’s myriad of challenges.

He mentioned some of the challenges bedevilling the northern region as security, weak economy, and education.

“Our people are today left at the mercy of armed criminals, poverty and derision from other parts of Nigeria who once held us in awe and marveled at our system and quality of leadership,” Suleiman said.

He said that the general and pervasive insecurity that is experienced in parts of the North with continuous assault by bandits, insurgents, kidnappers as well as communal clashes, have left scores dead.

Suleiman said that many have been displaced, adding that the symptoms of disquiet in the region have been exacerbated by political opportunism.

He said that every northerner is worried that leaders and governments elected can not do enough to bring the challenges to an end.

Suleiman said the concern is that this trend, unless reversed, is potentially capable of diminishing the viability of the North.

He said it is capable of rendering the North incapable of standing on its own feet to compete favourably with other parts of the country.

Suleiman urged northern governors to try their best in managing challenges in the North, by rebuilding a region united around the values of justice, honesty and enterprise.

He said that most people who voted for the governors believe that their lives could be more secured and better while urging the governors to build a North they will be proud of. (NAN)