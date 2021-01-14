Coalition endorses Gov. Bello of Kogi for presidency in 2023

A coalition of youth organisations has urged Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi to contest for presidency in 2023 because of his sterling leadership qualities.
Mr Oladele Nihi, Director-General of the coalition said this at a news conference in Abuja on Thursday.
Nihi said that the call was imperative as over 15 million Nigerian youths and women have signed a letter requesting the governor to contest for the presidency.
He said that the briefing was to sensitise Nigerians on the need to kick start discussions on Bello’s qualities ahead of the 2023 poll
.
He said actions of the governor had often times been misunderstood by Nigerians, adding that it was the responsibility of those who knew him better to change the impression about him.
Nihi said that Nigeria needed a young dynamic, forward looking, and experienced leader, like Bello in 2023 to tackle challenges confronting the country.
“The governor has what it takes to provide purposeful leadership and good governance if elected as president in 2023 general elections.
“He will offer the right leadership, because he is interested in the good of Nigeria. The GYB2PYB Youth Movement is not a selfish agenda, but an effort to project and market Bello to Nigerians ahead of 2023.
“We have searched the length and breadth of the country and found that Bello, a young man who has given women and youths the platform to be drivers in their own affairs, will perform well if elected into the exalted office.
“Bello’s style of leadership is what we need in this country, the leadership of a government of young people by young people and for the general well being of Nigerians,’’ he said.
Nihi described the governor as a detribalised Nigerian who would stamp out nepotism from the country if elected.
He expressed optimism that Bello being a young man, would engage women and youths in governance and make them critical stakeholders in the affairs of the country if elected.
“We believe that he is a good brand that we can sell, we urge all of you to take the message nationwide, that he will handle the security problem in the country.
“He will ensure women and youth’s inclusiveness in governance, erase all forms of ethnic and religious bias and bring massive foreign direct investments into the country.
“Right now, we need a leader that can hold our country together like him.
“I believe that the challenge is to have a good leader to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, who has tried his best, we should begin to identify somebody to take over from him and do a fantastic job,” he said.
Nihi added that the coalition would make it impossible for Bello to say no to its request, saying that he hold Nigerians the responsibility to participate in the election.
He said contesting the 2023 presidency was a patriotic duty the coalition wanted the governor to perform.
“He should come out and offer himself for the leadership of the country, we are calling on him to do this within 14 days,” he said.
He said it was regrettable that Nigeria, with a population of more than 200 million people, 75 per cent of which were youth, has less than one per cent of its youths in governance or elected positions in the country.(NAN)
