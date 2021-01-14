Coalition endorses Gov. Bello of Kogi for presidency in 2023

A coalition of youth organisations has urged Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi to contest for presidency in 2023 because of his sterling leadership qualities.

Mr Oladele Nihi, Director-General of the coalition said this at a news conference in Abuja on Thursday.

Nihi said that the call was imperative as over 15 million Nigerian youths and women have signed a letter requesting the governor to contest for the presidency.

He said that the briefing was to sensitise Nigerians on the need to kick start discussions on Bello’s qualities ahead of the 2023 poll

.

He said actions of the governor had often times been misunderstood by Nigerians, adding that it was the responsibility of those who knew him better to change the impression about him.

Nihi said that Nigeria needed a young dynamic, forward looking, and experienced leader, like Bello in 2023 to tackle challenges confronting the country.

“The governor has what it takes to provide purposeful leadership and good governance if elected as president in 2023 general elections.

“He will offer the right leadership, because he is interested in the good of Nigeria. The GYB2PYB Youth Movement is not a selfish agenda, but an effort to project and market Bello to Nigerians ahead of 2023.