Coalition cautions over protests to truncate May 29 transition

The Coalition for a Better Nigeria, an NGO, says street protests against the victory of Sen. Bola Tinubu at the Feb. 25 election signposted looming danger and invitation to crisis.

Anti-Tinubu protesters had intermittently taken to the streets of Abuja kicking against the planned inauguration of the new president on May 29.

Operating under the aegis of the National Youth League for the Defence of Democracy (NYLDD) they demanded the invocation of an Interim National Government (ING) to conduct a fresh presidential.

They also asked for the sacking of INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

Reacting to the antics in Lagos on Wednesday, Mr Bamiji Awa, National Coordinator of Coalition for a Better Nigeria frowned at the calls made by NYLDD.

He stated that any further attempt to scuttle the May 29 transition would be regarded as undemocratic and unpatriotic.

Awa, also the President-General, Grand Council of Yoruba Youths, urged the silent majority of Nigerians to speak out against NYLDD’s antics and protect the people’s mandate.

He described the Abuja street protests as shameful and disgusting, saying the organisers were enemies of democracy.

“We say enough is enough.

“We call on the Inspector General of Police to intervene by stopping the on-going show of shame by the opposition.

“Their selfish interest and collective threat to our democracy in calling for the outright cancellation of the presidential election has become common knowledge.

“It is designed to pave way for the Interim National Government, a repeat of June 12, 1983 saga,’’ he added.

He stated that the Coalition for a Better Nigeria, compromising foremost June 12 activists across the globe, called on the general public to rise and defend their mandate freely given to Tinubu.

According to him, the group’s peaceful rally against the antics of the NYLDD will continue and hold simultaneously in the 36 states of the federation should there be continuation of anti-Tinubu protests anywhere in the country.

Awa said that the coalition, being an umbrella body of hundreds of youth and students organisations within and outside Nigeria, would not hesitate to occupy Nigeria with peaceful rallies.

He charged that security apparatuses and law enforcement agencies must not be silent in the face of illegal protests to subvert the will of the people.

“We are better experienced with bitter experience of the June 12 election annulment, exactly 30 years ago,’’ he said.

Awa, also Executive President, Bola Ige Centre for Justice, called for caution among Nigerian politicians. (NAN)