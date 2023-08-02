Coalition backs NLC, mobilise members

By Victor Nwachukwu

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), a sociopolitical group, has mobilised its members to support the nationwide protest by the National Labour Congress (NLC).

The Group’s President-General, Mr Goodluck Ibem and Public Secretary, Mr Okey Nwaoru, jointly said this in a statement made available to newsmen in Owerri, on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the NLC announced plans to organise a nationwide protest as a result of the removal of fuel subsidy and the attendant economic hardship on Nigeria’s workers.

The group said that Nigeria’s economy depends majorly on fuel and other petroleum products to function and any decision or policy that increases the price of petroleum products will hit hard on Nigerians.

“This protest is pertinent because Nigeria’s mortality rate has increased by 60% as a result of the suffering and hardship brought upon Nigerians by the unilateral removal of fuel subsidy without any provision to make petroleum products affordable by Nigerians.

“ We therefore pledge our full support to the protest in other to save Nigerians from ‘extinction’ as a result of the hardship and suffering they are currently facing “, the group said. (NAN)

