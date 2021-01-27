Coalition appeals to FG on release of 9 kidnapped children from orphanage

The Coalition of Orphanages and Children’s Homes in Nigeria (COCHIN) on Wednesday

appealed to the Federal Government to deploy security network for the release of nine children kidnapped from Rachel Orphanage home, Abuja. The President of the coalition, Sen. Eze Ajoku, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja. Ajoku, who particularly urged the Inspector General of Police to swing into action, added that the children’s rescue was imperative as a deterrent to future occurrence.

He said that the provision of adequate security to orphanage homes in Nigeria, especially in Abuja, was key in restoring hope and protection to the children. He added that “these are Nigerian children without parents; they are orphans. We, therefore, want to plead with the Federal Government to

take up the responsibility to rescue them. “I believe that this is the responsibility of the Inspector General of Police, recognising that these are orphans; Federal Government should do everything within its powers to rescue these children.

“These children should not be allowed to suffer beyond the number of days they have been in captivity and we want to call on FCT minister to know that these children are like his children,

therefore, he should do everything within his power to rescue them,” he said. The coalition leader also urged the Ministry of Women Affairs to step up efforts toward protecting children in the country, noting that

“the Ministry of Women Affairs had been supporting in one way or the other but this time around, the ministry should rise up and see to it that these children are brought back to the orphanage.” Ajoku also expressed concern over the spate of insecurity targeted at soft targets, especially children. Describing security of lives and prosperity as the responsibility of government, he urged the Inspector General of Police to “deploy his men to all orphanage homes in Abuja. “If it requires the Inspector General of Police deploying his men to all the orphanages in Abuja, let him do that please.”

The senator appealed to the Federal Government to earmark funds for orphanage homes in the country for adequate care and administration. He restated the determination of the coalition to continue to extend hands of fellowship, care and charity to orphanages, calling on government to rise up to the occasion. Ajoku also said it was time to erase all manner of stigma against orphans as he said that efforts were ongoing to change the names from orphanages to children’s homes.

He said that protection of children without parents was the duty of government and other stakeholders “so as to raise responsible future leaders.” The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that nine children were kidnapped on Sunday from Rachel Orphanage home in Abaji, Abuja, by gunmen.