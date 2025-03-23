Coalition accuses political actors for emergency rule in Rivers

A coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) across the country has described the state of emergency declaration in Rivers as an influence by individuals seeking to undemocratically control the state politics and resources.

By Desmond Ejibas

Speaking on behalf of the coalition, Dr Christian Onyegbule, representing the Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO), denounced the emergency rule in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Saturday.

He described it as an attack on the will of the people of Rivers.

He said that President Bola Tinubu should have addressed the root causes of the conflict, rather than the declaration.

“It is an extreme decision that undermines peace and stability,” he stated.

Onyegbule said that the inability of government to hold the key political actor accountable for his alleged purported role in the Rivers political crises was disappointing and unacceptable.

He condemned the actions of key instigators who, he said, had actively fuelled the crisis.

He said that by empowering political actors who thrived in division, complicity in the subversion of democracy in Rivers might have been signalled.

Onyegbule also condemned the alleged attempt to link Fubara to the recent pipeline explosion, challenging the accusers of the suspended governor to present credible evidence of any genuine threats posed by Fubara.

The coalition outline its demands, which includes the immediate reversal of the state of emergency, an impartial investigation into the crises, as well as dialogue and reconciliation among actors, and respect for judicial decisions.

‘’We stand in solidarity with the people of Rivers State and reaffirm our commitment to democracy, justice, and the rule of law,” Onyegbule said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the coalition includes groups such as the Civil Liberties Organisation, Rivers Coalition for Human Rights, and the Centre for Labour Rights and Development.

Others are the Defence for Human Rights and Democracy, Global Rights Initiative, Women in Nigeria, Human Rights Africa Network, Committee for Defence of Human Rights, Legal Assistance Network, and Ohaneze Ndigbo, among others. (NAN)