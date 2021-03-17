Coach and Entrepreneur Etienying Akpanusong, Set to Launch Her First Book: ‘My Etiquette and I’

The book “ Etiquette and I” with foreword by Philip Sykes, the Principal and Founder of The British School of Etiquette of which Etienying is an alumna, is designed to serve as a manual that will help shape the manners of both young and old in the society, while equipping them with the requisite soft skills in navigating today’s world.

In the words of Philip Sykes from the Foreword, “This book written by Etienying is an easy, informative read and if you take board her guidance and advice it will stand you in good stead, you something that can be passed for generations to come. You , not afford to read this book. In doing so, you have to lose and everything to gain”.

For Miss Akpanusong, “ Etiquette and I” come to close the existing gaps in the area of standards of behaviour, and everyone into becoming the better version of themselves by cultivating good and manners. While harping the dire need for this guide, the entrepreneur and etiquette coach says, “If you must stand out, you need to be intentional.”

Etiquette and I’, a 137-page book, is split into three chapters with a total of twenty-three(23) topics, , graces, formal protocol and general Etiquette.

In her quest to help people both young and old nurture good societal behaviour, Miss Akpanusong’s finishing School- Etiquette with Eti, is determined to reform the society the basic principles of Etiquette. 

The book is set to hold the 25th of March 2021 at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, FCT-Abuja in a black tie formal ceremony.

ETIENYING AKPANUSONG

Author

March 17, 2021

